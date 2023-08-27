Texans vs. Saints: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The Houston Texans will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints in the final preseason game for the NFL in 2023. Kick off is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome and will air on FOX. The Texans head into this game 1-1, while the Saints come in 2-0.

It looks like the Texans will play some of their young starters as DeMeco Ryans announced that CJ Stroud would be starting their final preseason game. I would expect to also see guys like Tank Dell continue to flourish in this game. The Saints will not be playing many starters in this one. Dennis Allen said Derek Carr along with several other starters will sit this one out for the Saints.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Texans vs. Saints in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Texans vs. Saints odds

Spread: Saints -2.5, Texans +2.5

Point total: O/U 38

Moneyline: Saints -148, Texans +124

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Texans +2.5

With as good as the Saints reserves have played, they will not have many starters suited up for the preseason finale. The Texans will get to see their franchise quarterback play multiple series’ and he’s shown improvements. Although they got beat handily in their second preseason game, Stroud looked better than what he did in the first. I think the Texans bounce back in this matchup and stop the Saints win streak.

Over/under: Over 38

I think this is a close game where both offenses continue to score points. The Saints have looked solid on offense, while the Texans have been inconsistent. We’re in the third game now, so offenses should be more comfortable and able to have more success moving the ball. With as good as the Saints have been, they’ve allowed 17+ points in the first two preseason games. Look for the Texans offense to finally find their stride in this one.