NFL picks, best bets to consider for Saturday in Week 3 of NFL preseason

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL preseason continues on with 10 games on the Saturday slate. With teams having to cut down their rosters to 53 in the coming weeks, they’ll get one last chance to evaluate their backups in their respective preseason finales today.

Here we break down some of our favorite bets for Saturday’s NFL game slate.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL picks for Saturday in Week 3 of preseason

Browns-Chiefs, over 41.5 (-112)

Kansas City has been putting plenty of points on the board during the preseason and that’s even with various starters on and off the field. With Andy Reid hinting at the starters possibly playing a series or two and with the electric Dorian Thompson-Robinson splitting time with Kellen Mond, I expect the over to hit here.

Ravens vs. Buccaneers, over 36.5 (-110)

Baltimore has split its first two preseason contests with most of its starters sitting and the over hit in both of those contests. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay will be playing its starters for a series or two in the first quarter, so there’s a chance that Baker Mayfield and company could set the tone early by putting a score or two on the board. Take the over in this one.

Cowboys moneyline (+170) vs. Raiders

Dallas closes out the preseason at home with a matchup against Las Vegas and after dropping its previous two exhibition contests, this is an opportunity for the team to end on a positive note. Backups like Deuce Vaughn and Jalen Tobert have been impressive in training camp and could really carve out a role in the offense by helping their team topple the Raiders here. I’m going with Jerry Jones’ squad here.

Rams +6 (-110) vs. Broncos

Saturday’s action will close with the Los Angeles Rams paying a visit to the Denver Broncos. The Rams have been doubled up in both of their preseason games, losing to both Chargers and Raiders 34-17. If there’s an opportunity to at least get to within one score of their opponent, it’s in a game where the Broncos will be sitting their starters. Take L.A. to cover.