NFL picks, best bets to consider for Friday in Week 3 of NFL preseason

We have made it to the final week of the NFL preseason. Every team will play their final preseason game before having a few days to cut down their rosters to 53 players. They will have a few weeks until the regular season begins on Thursday, September 7. Before we get that far, though, three games will be played on Friday, August 25.

Here we break down some of our favorite bets for Friday’s NFL game slate.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL picks for Friday in Week 3 of preseason

Lions +3.5 (-112)

The Detroit Lions will face the Carolina Panthers on Friday night. Carolina has a lot to look forward to in its future with hopeful franchise QB Bryce Young under center. Unfortunately, the Panthers have struggled in the preseason. They have lost both games and have been outscored 48-19. Detroit should be able to at least cover on Friday night.

Chargers +7.5 (-110)

The oddsmakers must know something we don’t because this is the biggest point spread of the remaining preseason games. Maybe they are leaning into Friday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers being the Trey Lance trade audition that it is expected to be, but this is a large spread. Through two games, San Francisco has won a game by one point and lost another by 27. The Chargers should cover.

Patriots vs. Titans, over 38.5 (-110)

Point totals are tough to bet in the preseason because you never know exactly how much certain players will see the field. New England is 1-1 in the preseason but has seen point totals of 29 and 38 in its respective games. Tennessee is also 1-1, but there have been 40 points scored in each of their games. It never feels great taking the over in the preseason, but we should see at least 39 points scored.

Lions moneyline (+170)

If algebra taught us anything, it is that if the Lions beat the New York Giants and then the Giants beat the Panthers, then the Lions should beat the Panthers, right? In the preseason, Detroit is 1-1, while Carolina has lost both games. The depth chart of the Lions has a better chance of pulling off a win than the Panthers’, especially when Young is pulled after the first quarter.