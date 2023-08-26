Jets vs. Giants: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The New York Jets and New York Jets will go head-to-head in the final week of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium and the game will air on the NFL Network.

All eyes will be on the Jets revamped offense as it has been reported that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will make his debut for New York, albeit likely in a limited capacity. The turnaround time may be too quick, but there remains a slim chance that newly signed running back Dalvin Cook could also debut for the Jets.

For the Giants, Saturday’s matchup could offer a second glimpse at the brewing connection between Daniel Jones and tight end Darren Waller, who finished with three catches on four targets for 30 yards. Bryce Ford-Wheaton will be a name to watch on the roster bubble as New York’s wide receiver position battle carries over into the last game of the preseason.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Jets vs. Giants in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Giants odds

Spread: Jets -6 (-110)

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Jets -245, Giants +200

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Giants +6

This is now the second time these two have met in the preseason during the Brian Daboll era, and after dropping last year’s clash the G-Men could be inspired to notch a win over their MetLife Stadium neighbors. The six-point spread feels a bit too large for a Jets team that, in reality, will limit Rodgers and the starters to a lone series or two. Backups Tyrod Taylor and Tommy DeVito should be enough for the Giants to keep this one tightly contested at the least.

Over/under: Under 39

While the Jets’ offense will likely limit their starters' playing time, the defense has remained dominant throughout the preseason as their backups have wreaked havoc, in particular on the defensive line. The Jets have limited their opponents to 7.3 ppg in their last three preseason games, and truth be told the Giants’ backups aren’t talented enough to score at a clip for this combined total to hit the over.