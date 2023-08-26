Rams vs. Broncos: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos meet in the final week of the preseason on Saturday, Aug. 26. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

Both of these teams have dropped their first two preseason games, and interestingly enough that’s occurred with the Broncos having played their starters for a good portion of each contest. The odds are high that both teams will rest their starters for this final tune-up game, which means backups such as Zach Evans and Lance McCutcheon will be skill players to keep an eye on Saturday night as teams prepare to finalize their final 53-man rosters.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Rams vs. Broncos in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

Rams vs. Broncos odds

Spread: Broncos -6 (-110)

Point total: 36.5

Moneyline: Broncos -238, Rams +195

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Rams +6

The Rams have lost by an average of 17 points through their first two preseason games while the Broncos have lost by just a single digit in their last two games. If Denver were to play their starters in the finale they would likely be equipped to cover, but after Jerry Jeudy’s hamstring injury during practice, it seems more likely that most, if not all, Broncos starts will sit out Saturday’s game.

That should even the playing field just a bit, and help keep Los Angeles competitive in what will ultimately be a low-scoring affair.

Over/under: Under 36.5

The total went over in the Rams’ previous two preseason games but that was a result of a porous defense that allowed their opponents to score at a rate of 34.0 ppg. On deck is a Broncos offense that has averaged just 18.5 ppg through their two preseason games, and with the likelihood of their starters resting it should further the belief that a low-scoring matchup is in the cards.