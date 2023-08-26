Browns vs. Chiefs: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL Preseason continues on with a matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Saturday from Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and the game will air on the NFL Network.

Cleveland is 1-1-1 in the preseason so far and is coming off an 18-18 tie with the Eagles last week. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson went 13-25 for 164 yards in the contest and he was officially named the backup quarterback to Deshaun Watson this week. Meanwhile, Kansas City has split its first two preseason contests and dominated the Cardinals in a 38-10 blowout last week. Patrick Mahomes got plenty of reps, going 10-15 for 105 yards and a touchdown before handing it off to his backups.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Browns vs. Chiefs in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Browns vs. Chiefs odds

Spread: Browns -3.5 (-110)

Point total: 41.5

Moneyline: Browns -180, Chiefs +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns -3.5

Cleveland has already played three exhibition games and its backups should be more in sync than its counterparts in Kansas City at this juncture of the preseason. Even with the Chiefs starters potentially dipping their toes in for a little bit, I think the Browns will cover here and come out with the outright victory.

Over/under: Over 41.5

Kansas City has been putting plenty of points on the board during the preseason and that’s even with various starters on and off the field. With Andy Reid hinting at the starters possibly playing a series or two and with the electric Dorian Thompson-Robinson splitting time with Kellen Mond, I expect the over to hit here.