Chargers vs. 49ers: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) will head up to Northern California to take on the San Francisco 49ers (1-1) in their final game of the preseason campaign. Kick is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara with a broadcast available on the NFL Network.

The Chargers gave significant playing time to QB Easton Stick last week as the 27-year-old played the entire game. Expect him to see more time on the field while Justin Herbert is expected to be rested again. The 49ers will be playing their starters, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Chargers vs. 49ers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chargers vs. 49ers odds

Spread: 49ers -7.5

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Chargers +270, 49ers -340

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -7.5

With the 49ers playing their starters at home, we should see them get out to an early lead and hold it throughout the rest of the game. Their lineup should be better all-around against a Chargers side that isn’t expected to feature most of their regular first-team guys.

Over/under: Under 38 (-110)

The 49ers might take a sizable lead and then take their foot off the gas after they bring in more reserve players later on in the game. I don’t expect the Chargers to do a lot of damage on the scoreboard, so I’m backing the under in this one.