Patriots vs. Titans: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The New England Patriots (1-1) will take on the Tennessee Titans (1-1) in their final game of the preseason campaign on Friday. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, with a broadcast available on the NFL Network.

This week’s joint practices between the two teams were cancelled following a scary incident with rookie Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden in last week’s game. Bolden was carted off the field and the game was called early following the injury, and the Patriots went home instead of traveling to Nashville for the week. Expect to see QB Ryan Tannehill play a series or two as well as a few other offensive starters for the Titans.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Patriots vs. Titans in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Patriots vs. Titans odds

Spread: Patriots -2

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Patriots -135, Titans +114

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Patriots -2

Expect the Patriots to play some of their offensive line starters to shore up protection for Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham, who should both get some significant time under center for Bill Belichick’s side. The Titans still have some positional battles to figure out, including naming the backup QB after Malik Willis played the entire game last week leaving much to be desired.

Over/under: Over 38.5 (-112)

Both teams have the ability to find the end zone on a regular basis, and with Tannehill possibly getting a decent chunk of time on the field, I’d expect him to log at least one score. The Pats’ offense should add some scoring drives too, and I see this one finishing over the total.