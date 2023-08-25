Lions vs. Panthers: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The Detroit Lions (1-1) will take on the Carolina Panthers (0-2) on Friday as both teams wrap up their preseason campaigns. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium and it can be watched nationwide on CBS.

The Lions aren’t expected to play their starters, as head coach Dan Campbell stated the preseason finale will look very much like the first two games. On the other side, the Panthers will be starting rookie QB Bryce Young as the No. 1 overall pick from this year’s NFL Draft has plenty of hype around him ahead of the regular season.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Lions vs. Panthers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Lions vs. Panthers odds

Spread: Panthers -4.5

Point total: 37

Moneyline: Lions +170, Panthers -205

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers -4.5

With Detroit already planning on sitting their starters for this game, the door is open for the Panthers to get some minutes out of their starters and get on the scoreboard early. QB Matt Corral has a decent showing against the Giants, throwing 9-for-13 for 71 yards, and will likely feature again after Young gets however many drives Campbell sees fit.

Over/under: Over 37 (-110)

While the Panthers were shut out in their first preseason game against the Jets, they scored 16 in the second half against the Giants while holding the opposition scoreless in that stretch. The Lions put up 21 against the Giants in their preseason opener and have the quality to get on the board, so I’d take the over in this one.