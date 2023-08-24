Colts vs. Eagles: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1) and Philadelphia Eagles (0-1-1) will close out their preseason against each other on Thursday night at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET with a broadcast available on Fox.

Colts coach Shane Steichen announced that Anthony Richardson will be starting the preseason finale along with the majority of their starters at least for a good chunk of time in the first quarter. The Eagles haven’t announced any info as far as if their starters will be playing, but there are position battles that still need to be fleshed out, so expect some rotation and playing time for depth players.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Colts vs. Steelers in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colts vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Colts -4.5

Point total: 38

Moneyline: Colts -205, Eagles +170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Colts -4.5

The Eagles haven’t been great in the preseason, going winless in their first two outings as backup QB Marcus Mariota has been generally outplayed by third string Tanner McKee. After Richardson gets his reps, the Colts will be splitting time between Gardner Minshew and Sam Ehlinger at QB. Both players have impressed so far through the preseason, combining last week for 22-of-29 for 220 yards and a touchdown against the Bears. Take the Colts to close out the preseason strong and cover the spread in Philly.

Over/under: Under 38 (-108)

The Eagles haven’t scored 20 points in preseason yet this year, and the Colts just barely did it in their last game by scoring 17 points in the fourth quarter to get them over the line. With plenty of reserves and depth players taking up time on the field, expect this one to be a low-scoring affair.