Steelers vs. Falcons: Picks, best bets for Week 3 NFL preseason

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-0-1) in their final preseason game on Thursday. Both teams will look to finish the preseason undefeated and end on a good note ahead of the regular season in September. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta with the broadcast being carried nationally by the NFL Network.

The Steelers had a good outing against the Bills last week where Mitch Trubisky saw the majority of the action under center. Kenny Pickett saw some time on the field but will likely be on the bench for the preseason finale. The Falcons’ defense has been key through their first two preseason games, keeping the Dolphins out of the end zone in their first game and ending their second in a 13-13 tie with the Bengals. Starting QB Desmond Ridder is expected to sit in the final game, leaving Taylor Heinicke with the majority of snaps.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Steelers vs. Falcons in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Steelers vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Steelers -4.5

Point total: 38

Moneyline: TBD

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers -4.5

Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin has historically taken preseason seriously, going 13-3 in their last 16 preseason bouts. It’s unlikely most of the starters will see action on either side, and with how deep the Steelers are at QB, they should have a significant advantage over the Falcons, especially offensively. Take the Steelers to win and cover the spread.

Over/under: Over 38 (-108)

The Steelers scored 27 points in each of their first two opening games and will likely be able to get on the scoreboard multiple times again, especially with how well Mitch Trubisky has been playing through the first couple games.