Rams predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals. They experienced the infamous Super Bowl slump last year, finishing with a 5-12 record. Quarterback Matthew Stafford is one year older and closer to hanging up his cleats. Los Angeles wants to bounce back but will have a tough test against their NFC West divisional rivals.

The good news for the Rams is that the Arizona Cardinals are rebuilding. They will be without starting quarterback Kyler Murray for part of the season, meaning that Los Angeles has to take care of business in those games and look to find a way to solve the problem that the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks present.

Rams’ best-case scenario for 2023

The best-case scenario for the Rams is that they get to see that Stafford has one more playoff push in him, and so does Aaron Darnold. Los Angeles had a tumultuous 2022 season with running back Cam Akers. Still, if he, Kyren Williams and Zach Evans can help establish a consistent running game, it would help the Rams achieve their best-case scenario.

Los Angeles will be without Jalen Ramsey and need lesser-known players to step up on defense. The team’s best-case scenario would be a playoff berth as a Wild Card team, but that will be no easy task.

Rams’ worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario for the Rams results in steps back on both sides of the ball. Stafford would look washed, and the running back trio would result in no one player being able to take over in the backfield consistently. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp should be in for a big year, but if Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua fail to step up, the LA offense will be stagnant throughout the year.

Darnold has mulled retirement since winning the Super Bowl, and the worst-case scenario for the Rams is a bad season with them at the bottom of the division and acting as the final nail in the coffin for Darnold to hang ‘em up. Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick have to step into some big shoes along with the team’s middle linebackers. If they struggle, it’s going to be a long season.