Saints predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

After nine years with the Raiders, Derek Carr is beginning the next chapter of his career with the New Orleans Saints. And he’ll be joining a Saints squad that’s underperformed the past two seasons despite having talent up and down its roster. Now, with the sting of last season’s 7-10 record hanging over their heads, the Saints' aging core will look to make one more run at a Super Bowl.

The Saints are +120 to win the NFC South, +1200 to win the NFC and +3000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints best-case scenario for 2023

Derek Carr has a seamless assimilation to the Saints’ offense, the defense makes up for the talent lost in the offseason and the Saints cruise to a title in one of the more depressed divisions in football. Carr is coming off one of his worst seasons but has spoken all offseason about how motivated he is to succeed in New Orleans, and a best-case scenario would be him showing that. For that to happen, Michael Thomas will have to come back healthy after being compromised for the past three seasons, and the running back tandem of Jamaal Williams and Alvin Karama will have to play their best.

Saints worst-case scenario for 2023

Kamara’s suspension puts the offense behind the eight-ball, Carr continues to regress and the defense can’t make up for the lack of talent.

The Saints had to part with seven key defensive contributors in the offseason to save cap space, which has led to a lot of justified concerns about whether they’ll be able to fill those gaps. They’re in the weakest division in football but aren’t the clear-cut favorite to win, which is a problem. If Carr and the offense can’t produce at a prolific pace, then the season could get away from the Saints.