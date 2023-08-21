Seahawks predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Seahawks come into the 2023 season with a much higher bar to meet than they had going into 2022. With Russell Wilson gone, the Seahawks were ready to call 2022 a wash and start a rebuild with the countless picks they acquired from the Denver Broncos in the trade. All of that changed as quarterback Geno Smith put together an incredible season, winning himself the starting job. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker finished the season as an OROY finalist. The Seahawks went 9-8 and made the playoffs after missing them in 2021. Now, the expectations have been set. Can they do it again?

Here’s a look at Seattle’s best and worst scenarios for the upcoming year. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Seahawks are +3000 to win the Super Bowl, +1300 to win the NFC, +195 to win the NFC West, and -120 to make the playoffs.

Seahawks best-case scenario for 2023

The Seahawks’ best-case scenario for 2023 would look fairly similar to their 2022 season. I’m not sure that their ceiling is much higher than what they were able to hit last year, although they’ll be hoping to get into the double-digit win category. They won’t win the NFC West with a healthy Christian McCaffrey and the Niners running the table, but another playoff run certainly isn’t out of the picture.

If Walker keeps up or improves upon last year’s numbers, the run game will be huge for this offense. Smith led the NFL in completion percentage last year and returns several of his favorite targets this year, so the best-case scenario in Seattle looks like things staying largely the same. With the addition of WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the roster, the passing game should get an extra shock to the system. They drafted brilliantly this year, adding CB Devin Witherspoon to an already strong secondary made up of Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant. A best-case looks like a trip to the playoffs and, ideally, past the Wild Card round.

Seahawks worst-case scenario for 2023

The Seahawks’ floor doesn’t seem particularly low this year. Smith had time to drop off in productivity, to show the world that it was just a fluke, but he spent all year as a consistent starter and played brilliantly. With the offensive and defensive additions from this year’s draft, as well as a returning running back who was an OROY finalist, the worst-case scenario here isn’t awful. It probably involves an injury or two of some sort, and missing the playoffs, but I don’t see the Seahawks winning less than seven games this season.

If Smith does suddenly regress out of nowhere, which seems unlikely but perhaps not out of the question, the Seahawks would be scrambling at the position, which may decrease that win minimum.