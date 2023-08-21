Titans predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans have become a consistent playoff force under head coach Mike Vrabel, but have made some big changes in the last two offseasons and will hope to rebound from a disappointing 2022 campaign in 2023.

The Titans parted with star receiver A.J. Brown on draft day last year, adding rookie receiver Treylon Burks in an effort to make up for Brown’s departure. Derrick Henry had another amazing year but the defense was unable to make up for inconsistent quarterback play.

After starting the season 7-3, the Titans lost six games in a row and had to start their third-string quarterback in a winner-take-all game in Week 18 against the Jaguars. That loss, the seventh in a row, ended Tennessee’s season.

The Titans made two big moves in the 2023 offseason, drafting quarterback Will Levis and signing wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins after the Cardinals released him. We’ll see if those players make an impact this season as the Titans hope to make it back to the postseason. Here’s a look at the best and worst scenarios for the team in 2023.

Titans best-case scenario for 2023

The pieces are there for Tennessee to be successful, and all these pieces have had success at one point or another with this organization. They just can’t quite seem to all be in sync at the same time, so the best-case scenario is fairly obvious.

Henry churns out yet another massive season, Ryan Tannehill fends off Levis and rediscovers his 2020 form with Hopkins and Burks forming one of the better receiving duos in the league and the defense plays like it’s 2021. The Titans win the AFC South and are able to pull off a few upsets in the playoffs before falling in the conference championship game.

Titans worst-case scenario for 2023

Just like the best-case scenario, the worst-case scenario is easy to see.

Burks continues to go in and out of the lineup with a nagging injury from preseason play. After 382 touches in the 2022 regular season, Henry starts to break down and can no longer carry the offense. The addition of Hopkins doesn’t change Tannehill’s regression since 2020, and the Titans eventually go to Levis in an attempt to stay in the division race. The rookie is inconsistent, and the supporting cast can’t do enough to salvage the situation.

The defense slips from a middle-of-the-pack unit to a bottom-10 group, magnifying the quarterback issues. The Titans are closer to the bottom of the division than the top, and the team looks headed for a rebuild rather than a retooling.