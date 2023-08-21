Vikings predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are an exciting team as they have some big time playmakers. With Kirk Cousins at the helm, Justin Jefferson has become the best wide receiver in the NFL as he’s a generational talent. Their defense isn’t great, but their offense has the ability to outscore teams. A big move they made in the offseason was cutting Dalvin Cook, but Alexander Mattison is ready for the bigger role.

They were cruising through the regular season in 2022. They went 13-4 in the regular season which was one of the best records in the NFL. Their great regular season did not translate to the playoffs as they lost to the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. Following the season, they made some big moves as they released guys like Adam Thielen, Dalvin Cook, Eric Kendricks, and others.

Vikings best case scenario for 2023

I see the best case scenario is similar to last season. 13-4 in the regular season and not far in the playoffs. They have the most exciting wide receiver in the NFL with Jefferson, but defensively they will struggle. Cousins has been solid in regular season games, but he’s struggled in prime time and postseason. While he lost Thielen, he gets a new weapon in Jordan Addison who will be WR2 in Minnesota.

They’re also playing in a weaker NFC North. Aaron Rodgers is gone. Many people think the division is wide open and the Vikings are the current favorite to win it. I would expect Jefferson to put up stellar numbers this season and carry this Vikings team to one of the best offenses in the NFC.

Vikings worst case scenario for 2023

Getting rid of the majority of your core pieces doesn’t always work. They got younger, but they may not be great for cohesion. Jefferson always worked well with Thielen and Kendricks played a major role on this defense. 10-7 or maybe 9-8 would be the worst case scenario. They’re still the favorite in a majority of their games. Obviously things change, but the Vikings should be a successful team in 2023.

Their biggest scare is on the defensive side of the ball. They were terrible against the pass last season and didn’t really improve. They cleared things up with Danielle Hunter which was crucial for them, but their secondary is still weak. The hope will be that the pass rush will offset their struggles on the backend, but I wouldn't expect that. The Vikings will be playing in many high scoring games this season.