Lions predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

After showing promise in 2022, the Detroit Lions enter 2023 with heightened expectations. Can they contend for the NFC North crown? How far can they go into the postseason? Let’s examine the best and worst-case scenarios.

Led by QB Jared Goff, the Lions went 9-8 last season, nearly reaching double-digit wins. Amon-Ra St. Brown emerged as a star, but injuries and lackadaisical defense hampered Detroit. The time is now for them to record double-digit victories and a playoff appearance.

Lions best-case scenario for 2023

The Lions will finally put it all together. Goff is set to follow up on last year’s success with St. Brown and develop chemistry with rookie TE Sam LaPorta. Jameson Williams is suspended 6 games, but he should return to do damage in the passing attack. New RB Jahmyr Gibbs leads the ground game and becomes the rookie superstar that head coach Dan Campbell knows he can become. Defensively, Aidan Hutchinson returns as Detroit’s top pass rusher and potentially could turn into one of the NFL’s best in 2023-24.

In this scenario, the Lions stay healthy and make a major leap to 11-12 wins. They shock the NFL by winning the NFC North crown and returning to the playoffs with real Super Bowl aspirations.

Lions worst-case scenario for 2023

For history to repeat itself would be the worst thing for this blooming Lions franchise. Injuries could again ruin the Lions’ season. If Goff regresses and the defense struggles, Detroit sinks quickly. Coaching deficiencies are exposed as opponents consistently out-scheme them.

This horrid scenario would see the Lions take a huge step back. They fail to correct past mistakes and plummet to just 5-6 victories, thus heating up Campbell’s coaching seat heading into the 2024 offseason, and Detroit remains stuck in neutral for the foreseeable future.