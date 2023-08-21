Jets predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The New York Jets are suddenly a team projected to make a big playoff run after a massive offseason overhaul at one key position.

In 2022, the Jets finished 7-10 and glued to the bottom of the AFC East. This year, thanks to the addition of future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’re projected to finish second in the division, getting +270 odds to win the East.

New York’s odds to win the AFC are +1000, which are the fourth-best odds of all 16 teams. Their odds to hoist the Lombardi trophy are sitting at +1600.

Here’s a look at the best-case and worst-case scenario for how the New York Jets’ 2023 season unfolds when toe meets leather next month.

Jets best-case scenario for 2023

It’s shocking to say this, but the New York Jets are actually a Super Bowl contender. Funny things happen when you take a last-place team and add a few key offensive pieces in the offseason, the biggest being Rodgers. They also added Dalvin Cook to the talented group of RBs that includes Breece Hall and Michael Carter.

The defense has always been good, with elite players like Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams really showing out last year. The unit ranked fourth in the NFL in overall defense and second in points allowed. If the passing game thrives with Rodgers and key WRs Garret Wilson and newcomer Allen Lazard the team could be a powerhouse.

Jets worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario here is that things just don’t click on the offense. There are a ton of new faces all around and they may not gel exactly the way people expect. Plus, let's not forget New York has a piecemeal offensive line at the moment with three solidified starters dealing with injuries, if those guys can’t come back healthy it won’t matter how good Rodgers or the running backs are if they don’t get time or space to make plays.

Another potential thing that could happen in this scenario is the fact that Gardner and Wilson could have one of those cliche sophomore slumps. The defensive and offensive rookies of the year in 2022 may take a step back in production if history is an indicator of anything here.