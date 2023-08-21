Giants predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

Optimism is abound for the 2023 iteration of the New York Giants. After earning a postseason berth with a surprising 9-7-1 record in 2022 and picking up a playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Giants enter this season with a deeper roster that will need to fulfill greater expectations.

Along with inking quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year contract extension, the Giants also signed stud running back Saquon Barkley to a one-year contract (after a light holdout), traded for dynamic tight end Darren Waller, resigned defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence and signed linebacker Bobby Okereke, among other moves.

With all that in mind, here’s a look at some of the best and worst outcomes for the Giants in 2023. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are +850 to win the NFC East, +2500 to win the NFC, and +6500 to win the Super Bowl.

Giants best-case scenario for 2023

All the offseason moves come together in perfect harmony. Jones plays like the franchise quarterback the Giants paid him to be, Barkley comes out motivated after his offseason of indecision and is healthy for most if not all, of the season and Waller finally provides Jones with the big-bodied, sure-handed receiver he’s been missing.

The Giants earned a postseason berth last season by playing a ‘grind-it-out’ style of football that, while sometimes hard to watch, fit their personnel. Now they enter this season with legitimate players at almost every skill position, which should lead to some more exciting offensive games.

Giants worst-case scenario for 2023

The offense falls flat and the defense grows fatigued from having to be on the field all the time. As mentioned above, the Giants invested a lot in Jones, who didn’t look like a completed product last season. If he’s not able to get things done in the passing game, that’ll put even more pressure on Barkley to make plays out of the backfield. While Barkley is a top-10 running back when he’s on, he’s also struggled with injuries in his past, and an increased workload could lead to those injury issues popping up again.

Last season the Eagles showed how far ahead of the Giants they are when they undressed them in the playoffs, and both they and the Cowboys got better. Five of the Giants' first six games are against postseason teams, meaning any early season slip-up could lead to it getting late early at Metlife Stadium.