Eagles predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a stellar 2022-23 season where they turned in a 14-3 record and NFC Championship win, before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. As the dust continues to settle from that heartbreaking defeat last February, the excitement is uncontainable for what the 2023-24 campaign has in store for the Birds. Here, we examine the team’s best- and worst-case scenarios.

An MVP finalist, Jalen Hurts took a massive leap last year at quarterback. The Eagles' defense took the NFC by storm last season, and head coach Nick Sirianni ascended from playoff-caliber to world-title contender. The Eagles earned the No. 1 seed and flew through the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs before the SB loss. It was an incredible run that sets the bar high for 2023. That said, what needs to happen, and not happen in order for this franchise to repeat its success?

Eagles best-case scenario for 2023

Hurts belongs in elite company at quarterback. His dual-threat presence, along with his major improvements as a passer last year have catapulted him to the top of the NFL player rankings. In short, the Philly offense has arguably never looked better.



Offseason additions D’Andre Swift and Rashaad Penny prove to be perfect fits in the backfield. Defensively, 2023 first-round NFL Draft picks Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith are big-time replacements for the likes of Javon Hargrave and Kyzir White. Darius Slay, Brandon Graham and Fletcher Cox should keep playing at a high level, mitigating the departure of the team’s best safety last season C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Put it all together and the Eagles should venture close to their 14-3 ways, snag the NFC’s No. 1 seed and return to the Super Bowl. This time, they finish the job and Hurts leads the Eagles to their long-awaited second championship.

Eagles worst-case scenario for 2023

While the offense has very few concerns — given the depth and utter star power riddled through — the main hope for the Eagles is that their defense shows improvements in areas that they struggled in the most crucial of times last season.

It’s no news flash that the linebacker position was picked on, as the world witnessed in the team’s Super Bowl collapse. While second-year Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean is prepared to step up as the leader at the position, there still hasn’t been a whole lot amended as far as depth.