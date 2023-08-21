Dolphins predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins are hoping to stay competitive in a tough AFC East. They finished with a 9-8 record a season ago and were the AFC’s final playoff spot. Due to injuries to both Tua Tagovailoa and then-backup Teddy Bridgewater, rookie Skylar Thompson was forced into a start and couldn’t help his team secure a win.

Miami finished the season with a 9-8 record. They have won nine games in three consecutive seasons but are searching for their first AFC East divisional title since 2008. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been medically cleared and will look to re-capture the success he had before his concussion-riddled 2022 campaign.

Dolphins best-case scenario for 2023

Plain and simple, the AFC East is going to be tough. The New England Patriots will be competitive, but the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills are going to be tough to get past. If Miami can sweep the Pats and at least split with the Bills and Jets, this would help their seasonal outlook. With how tough the division is projecting, Miami’s best possible season would have them finish either first or second in the division and make the playoffs.

Dolphins worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario for Miami is that the improved Jets and Bills are too big a problem to deal with. Getting swept by Buffalo and/or New York and splitting with New England would definitely cap the team’s upside. They have tough games against the Los Angeles Chargers, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens. If they lose all of these tough games and get swept by the Bills/Jets and split with the Patriots, they are looking at a 1-10 record before looking at the rest of the schedule.