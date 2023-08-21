Cowboys predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping they can make more of a splash in the NFC East this season. The ‘Boys finally ended their streak of losing road playoff games, but only with an opening-round win. Dallas was bounced from the playoffs in the divisional round by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record and in second place in the division behind the Philadelphia Eagles. Despite the lack of playoff success, Dallas has won the division four times since 2014 but is still searching for that spark that can give them the edge in the league.

Cowboys best-case scenario for 2023

Dallas’ best-case scenario would include running back Tony Pollard stepping into the third-down back role. The team chose to let former starter Ezekiel Elliott walk in free agency, but Pollard seamlessly replacing him would be a good sign for the offense. CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks would help Michael Gallup ease back into his WR3 role, and rookie Jake Ferguson would be a perfect replacement for Dalton Schultz.

The Cowboys’ best-case scenario season somewhat hinges on what the New York Giants and Eagles do in their seasons, but at least a second-place finish in the division with a playoff berth would be considered a win. I don’t know that even in the team’s best-case scenario they hoist a Lombardi, but they should be able to make it to the NFC Championship Game if playing their absolute best.

Cowboys worst-case scenario for 2023

The Cowboys’ worst-case scenario would mean fans are in for a long season. Not only are the Eagles expected to be good again, but the Giants made strides to improve in the offseason. Pollard may not be as ready to be a starting running back as the team previously thought, and Prescott could easily regress to what we saw in the early part of his career.

With a tough schedule in their division and games against the New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Chargers, Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions, it isn’t hard to see how this season could get out of hand.