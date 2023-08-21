Chiefs predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champs once again. They took down the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to hoist their second Lombardi Trophy in the last four years. After their Super Bowl win in 2019, they didn’t have any sort of slump and finished 14-2 in the regular season and went back to the Super Bowl only to come up short against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last year, the Chiefs won the AFC West for the seventh consecutive year. They have won at least 10 games in a season each year since 2015 and posted a 14-3 record. Despite trading away star wide receiver Tyreek Hill, quarterback Patrick Mahomes spread the ball around and ensured the offense didn’t miss a beat.

Chiefs best-case scenario for 2023

These scenarios assume that the major players on offense and defense stay healthy. A key injury here or there could completely alter the outlook of the season. While not an injury, the best-case scenario for the Chiefs definitely includes defensive end Chris Jones ending his holdout either by getting an agreed-upon extension or just when the regular season rolls around. His absence would leave quite an unfillable hole on the defense.

The best-case scenario for Kansas City sees them picking up another divisional title as they continue to quell the efforts of the Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders as they try to reduce the talent gap in the division. Second-year running back Isiah Pacheco would look like the starting running back they have been missing and would allow the team to allow Clyde Edwards-Helaire to walk in free agency. Add in progression for each of the Chiefs’ young wide receivers, and it could be a very important year that ends in yet another Super Bowl.

Chiefs worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario isn’t going to be that bad for Kansas City. They could experience an offensive setback with Eric Bieniemy with the Washington Commanders now, but even in the worst of circumstances (while staying healthy), the Chiefs shouldn’t experience a season where they win fewer than eight games.

It will feel like a disappointment with high expectations. Still, their worst-case scenario likely just sees the Chargers winning the division and those close games that went Kansas City’s way a year ago heading in the other direction. Games against the Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals could easily all be losses in the worst-case scenario season. That would be their most in a single year since 2017.