Cardinals predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

After a disastrous 2022 season, the Arizona Cardinals enter 2023 surrounded by questions and uncertainty. With that in mind, let’s examine the best- and worst-case scenarios.

Cardinals best-case scenario for 2023

It was a nightmare year for Arizona. They collapsed to a 4-13 finish after Kyler Murray tore his ACL in December. Coach Kliff Kingsbury was fired, GM Steve Keim stepped away, and stars like J.J. Watt retired. The Cardinals looked in disarray heading into the offseason, but hopefully, their franchise QB can make a comeback in the new campaign.

In a perfect world, new head coach Jonathan Gannon proves to be a coaching force in his first season leading the Cardinals. Murray returns healthy from his ACL tear and looks like the dynamic playmaker who earned a massive contract extension. The offense finds more explosiveness with WR Marquise Brown and trusty RB James Conner.

Defensively, young cogs like Isaiah Simmons and Zaven Collins take strides forward. Arizona’s secondary limits big plays. In this outlook, the Cardinals compete for a Wild Card spot and finish around .500 at 8-9 or 9-8.

Cardinals worst-case scenario for 2023

While believing in fairy tales is nice, the worst feeling comes when you re-enter reality. In this case, the Cardinals don’t have a ton for fans to be optimistic about.

A rebuilding defense and uncertain offense is crushing them in preseason power rankings. It’s a major problem that this team’s best stars like Murray, Conner and Brown all are susceptible to injury. We can expect that the Cardinals will finish in the bottom half of the league in 2023.