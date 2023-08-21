Browns predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Cleveland Browns are looking to get back into contention in the AFC North. With the rise of the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, the Browns have fallen to the wayside in recent years. Other than winning 11 games in 2020, Cleveland hasn’t won more than eight games in a season since 2007.

Browns best-case scenario for 2023

These scenarios are created with the idea that injuries are off the table. A big injury to Nick Chubb or quarterback Deshaun Watson could instantly derail the team’s season.

The best-case scenario for Cleveland is that in Year 2 of Watson under center, they show they are ready to hang in the AFC North. The Browns finished 7-10 and in last place in the division. Their best-case scenario has Cleveland at least splitting with all the teams in their division. Even if they make the playoffs as a Wild Card team, that would be a big win for the franchise.

Browns worst-case scenario for 2023

Cleveland’s worst-case scenario is the same as we have seen over the last few years. If they lose both games to the Ravens and the Bengals and then split with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team would be 1-5 before they even look at the rest of their schedule. They have games against the San Francisco 49ers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Chicago Bears and the New York Jets that will be tough, and if they all end up losing, they are 1-9, not considering their other games. A middling season with another fringe top-10 pick would be a disappointment.