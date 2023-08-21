Broncos predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Denver Broncos are coming off a season to forget. Former head coach Nathaniel Hackett is long gone and Denver was able to bring Sean Payton out of retirement to replace him. Denver finished with a 5-12 record and in last place in the AFC West a season ago. It may take more than one season, but Payton believes he has what it takes to help the Broncos at least make it to the playoffs for the first time since winning the Super Bowl in 2015.

Broncos best-case scenario for 2023

Each of these scenarios will assume that the team stays healthy. Big injuries to quarterback Russell Wilson or other important pieces would obviously shift the team’s outlook for the season.

The tricky thing for the Broncos is that they play in a tough division. Even if the team plays to its potential, it doesn’t feel like they control their own destiny. They would also need the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers to struggle. The best-case scenario for Denver is that Wilson doesn’t look cooked, and the offense can get back on track with a healthy Javonte Williams leading the backfield.

I don’t think Denver has what it takes to make the playoffs this year, but a playoff berth would be the best-case scenario for the team.

Broncos worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario is pretty cut and dry for the Broncos. If they have another season that resembles last year, it would be a huge cause for concern. The team has time and money tied up between Payton and Wilson, and another season with a stark losing record would be an absolute disappointment. Denver has to face the Chiefs and Chargers twice along with the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions. It isn’t crazy to think this team struggles and finishes with a below .500 record. The team hasn’t won more than seven games in each of the last six seasons and the worst-case scenario has that streak continuing.