Bills predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Buffalo Bills are expected to be contenders in the AFC once again. They have tallied at least 10 wins and a playoff berth in four consecutive seasons. Buffalo has looked dominant at times but has been unable to make it past the AFC Championship Game. They’ve gotten bounced in back-to-back AFC Divisional Round matchups and look to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1993.

Bills best-case scenario for 2023

Obviously, the team’s ability to stay healthy will considerably shift their seasonal outcome across a scale. If quarterback Josh Allen goes down early and misses the majority of the season, it will likely result in a much worse season outcome, especially in a tougher AFC East. For the purpose of this article let’s assume that everyone stays healthy.

Buffalo is expected to have more divisional competition this season from both the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins. The team’s best-case scenario has them steamrolling their division and making quick work of their schedule. They’ve won at least 13 games in two of their last three seasons. Buffalo has a tough schedule, but the best-case scenario is a fourth consecutive AFC East title, a high playoff seed and finally getting past the AFC Championship Game obstacle.

Bills worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario for the Bills is bleak. It involves the Jets and the Dolphins taking steps forward and the tough schedule is too much to overcome. Games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers end up being more difficult to get through than previously expected.

Even in its worst-case scenario, I don’t think that the Bills end up in a season with fewer than eight wins. This doesn’t sound that bad, but when you consider finishing the season that low and adding another year of wear and tear to Allen and Stefon Diggs, it could create issues for future seasons as well. The main part of the team’s worst-case scenario is missing the playoffs.