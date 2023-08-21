Bears predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The Chicago Bears head into 2023 with literally nowhere to go but up. They wrapped up 2022 with the worst record in the NFL, winning three games and losing the other 14 in what was essentially a total disaster of a season. They will keep their faith in quarterback Justin Fields yet again this year — he’s a great rusher but has yet to make much of a splash in the passing game. However, the Bears have made a concerted effort to place more offensive talent around him — Chicago added wide receiver DJ Moore when trading away the first overall pick this year, and used their own first-round pick to grab OL Darnell Wright.

Here’s a look at Chicago’s best and worst scenarios for the upcoming year. At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are +5000 to win the Super Bowl, +3000 to win the NFC, +400 to win the NFC North and +155 to make the playoffs.

Bears best-case scenario for 2023

The Bears have done the work this offseason. They’ve acquired talent on both sides of the ball, filled out positions that were weak last year, and addressed the on-field issues that led to a three-win season. Now, it just has to actually work. In a best-case scenario for the Bears, DJ Moore becomes a top target for Justin Fields, and the offensive line is able to give Fields plenty of room and time, and things finally come together for the former college star.

The run game added D’Onta Foreman, who was a surprise star last year for the Panthers after they traded away Christian McCaffrey. He and Khalil Herbert, along with Fields, are able to create a dominant run game in a best-case here. Moore is a good asset, but the Bears’ best chances lie in the run. In this scenario, the new defensive additions start making a difference and get more pressure on opposing quarterbacks, and the Bears are at least in playoff contention heading into January. Wins over Green Bay and Detroit could be within reach this season if all goes right.

Bears worst-case scenario for 2023

The worst-case scenario for the Bears looks like a repeat of last year. If Fields remains unable to get the passing game off the ground with the addition of DJ Moore, the Bears will likely need to start looking to move on from him. They have two strong running backs in Herbert and 2022 breakout Foreman, and they’ve added some firepower to the offensive line, so it’s unlikely that this year would be another three-wins situation, but even if they only improve to, say, six or seven wins, they’re still not in playoff contention with some top-tier talent.

The Bears have also beefed up their defense in several spots this offseason, but they still don’t have an elite edge rusher, and they were dead last in the NFL last season in sacks. If that happens again, it might be back to the drawing board for GM Ryan Poles.