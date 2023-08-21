49ers predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

The 2022 season was a whirlwind for the San Francisco 49ers.

After starting the season with Trey Lance as their quarterback, San Francisco was forced to go back to Jimmy Garoppolo (who was away from the team during Training Camp) after Lance sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2. By the end of the season, rookie Brock Purdy was under center, where he went 5-0 at the end of the regular season before leading the Niners to two playoff wins. Unfortunately, Mr. Irrelevant sustained a UCL injury in the NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, with Purdy entering the season healthy, the Niners are among the favorites to win a Super Bowl. That hype is reflected in their odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, and the 49ers are at -175 to win the NFC West, +400 to win the NFC and +1000 to win the Super Bowl.

49ers best-case scenario for 2023

Kyle Shanahan finally gets his taste of glory. After losing in the Super Bowl in 2020 and falling in back-to-back NFC Championship games, the 49ers finally clear the mountaintop and capture the Lombardi Trophy.

For all their flaws at quarterback over the past two years, Niners have made back-to-back NFC Championship Games, and likely would have given the Eagles all they could handle last season if not for Purdy’s injury. While Purdy opening the season healthy is a best-case scenario in itself, the true best-case scenario is that he stays healthy and proves last season wasn’t a fluke. If he picks up where he left off last season and the defense continues to dominate, then the sky’s the limit for this team.

That said, they also have some more niche roster decisions that they’d like to clear up this season, starting with the backup quarterback battle. They invested three first-round picks into Lance in 2021, but he’s yet to look like a competent NFL quarterback. While they obviously want Purdy healthy and out there, they undoubtedly want some clarity around what to do Lance.

49ers worst-case scenario for 2023

While I think this team has enough talent to make the postseason, any worst-case scenario for them starts around the quarterback position. Whether it be Lance looking horrible in any cameo he’s in, Purdy being hurt all year or Sam Darnold taking a step back, anything that ruins any opportunity to evaluate the quarterback position would be a worst-case scenario. Outside of that, any season that ends in any place other than the NFC Championship game would be a disappointment.