Ravens vs. Commanders: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to take on their local foe in the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The game is set for 8:00 p.m. ET from FedEx Field and will air on ESPN. The Ravens have a chance to win their 25th straight preseason game. For what it’s worth, that is the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.

Things got feisty between these two teams at their joint practices during the week. That is normal, but it was clear these guys don't like each other. The Commanders will be playing their starters for a few series’ while the Ravens will have the majority of their proven guys on the sideline. Sam Howell was named the starting quarterback a few days ago by Ron Rivera, but it’s still expected that he plays as this is a new offense for him. Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley will be out for the Ravens as Harbaugh said the Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown would each play one half in this game.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Ravens vs. Commanders in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Ravens vs. Commanders odds

Spread: Ravens -1.5

Point total: O/U 37.5

Moneyline: Ravens -130, Commanders +110

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Ravens -1

People are betting the Commanders because their starters will play a bit which is understandable. However, the Ravens have still found ways to win games in the past under these circumstances. Lamar Jackson hasn't played in a preseason game in over two years and they’ve still been able to find ways to win the game. It wouldn't surprise me to see the Commanders leading through the first half. This will be a tight game, but I think the Ravens control the second half and continue their streak.

Over/under: Over 37.5

Both teams offenses were a bit stagnant in Week 1 of the preseason. But I think they look more comfortable tonight. It was Week 1 and the nerves were high, but the players should be comfortable in the system now. The Ravens went over this total in their first matchup, while the Commanders were five points off. Howell and the No. 1’s are expected to get a few series and I would expect some points from that group, while the Ravens should be able to have success against a young Commanders defense.