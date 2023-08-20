Saints vs. Chargers: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL Preseason continues on with a matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is set for 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and the game will air on the NFL Network. This game is scheduled to be played even with Hurricane Hilary making landfall in southern California as a tropical storm today.

This will be the second preseason game for both teams as they continue to evaluate the depth of their respective rosters. The Saints toppled the Chiefs 26-24 in their preseason opener last week while the Chargers defeated the Rams 34-17. These two teams held joint practices this week, so I wouldn’t expect to see much of either team’s starters in this contest.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Saints vs. Chargers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saints vs. Chargers odds

Spread: Saints -3.5 (-112)

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Saints -175, Chargers +145

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Chargers +3.5

The Chargers’ backups were in sync during last week’s big victory over the Rams and I’ll predict that they cover and outright win again this evening. Quarterback Easton Stick went 14-21 for 109 yards and a touchdown during his time on the field last week and with Justin Herbert not expected to play, I’d expect him to comfortably lead the team to another ‘W’ this evening.

Over/under: Over 37.5

Both teams were involved in games that cracked the 50-point threshold last week and I expect a similar total tonight. Easton Stick/Max Duggan vs. Jake Haener/Jameis Winston should be a fun battle of backup quarterbacks and both teams have several young skill position players capable of breaking off big plays.