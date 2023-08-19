Chiefs vs. Cardinals: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to bounce back this week when they travel to Phoenix to take on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Kickoff time for the game is at 8 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast in the local markets, and it will be available to stream live via the NFL+ app, which requires a subscription.

Kansas City got pushed around last week by the New Orleans Saints, and while it was just an exhibition game, it can’t sit well with the defending champs that even Patrick Mahomes and the starters were blanked in their limited playing time. This week, head coach Andy Reid says the starters will get two full quarters of work in the first half, where you can expect them to hammer the points.

And while the Cardinals aren’t more likely to be competing for the first overall pick in the next NFL Draft rather than a Super Bowl this season, don’t expect them to go quietly here. Colt McCoy had a solid outing last week, looking like he’ll give the Cardinals a steady presence with Kyler Murray expected to start the season still sidelined by injury.

Chiefs vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Chiefs -7.5

Point total: 41

Moneyline: Chiefs -325, Cardinals +260

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Cardinals +7.5

In the regular season, the Chiefs would have no problems opening up an 8-point gap on the Cardinals, but this is the preseason, where results are notoriously unpredictable, and only get harder to nail down as the game goes on. This is a huge spread for an exhibition contest. Even with the Chiefs’ starters out there for a half, look for the Cardinals to keep it within the spread.

Over/under: Over 41

It certainly didn’t sit well over the last week that Kansas City’s starting offense didn’t score any points in the exhibition opener. That signals to me that an offensive explosion is coming from Mahomes and Co. in this one. Take that with the points both teams’ backups are likely to add in the second half and we should hit the over without much effort.