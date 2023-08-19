Cowboys vs. Seahawks: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, August 19, with a packed 11-game slate that features the Seattle Seahawks facing the Dallas Cowboys. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

With the regular season starters likely to sit, or at the very most get a series or two in, all eyes will be on the play of the backup quarterbacks as well as some intriguing names in the backfield. DeeJay Dallas and Deuce Vaughn are two players that could make the most of their opportunity on Saturday, with the latter having run for 50 yards and a touchdown in last week’s matchup versus the Jaguars.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Cowboys vs. Seahawks in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -7 (-105)

Point total: 40.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -258, Cowboys +210

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -7

Seattle will likely have the quarterback advantage in this one with Drew Lock equipped to get most of the snaps for Saturday’s head-to-head. Lock went 17-for-24 for 191 yards to go along with two touchdowns, and his starting experience should help the Seahawks move the ball at ease versus what will likely be a vanilla defense of backups and third-string players for Dallas.

Over/under: Over 40.5

The Cowboys put 23 points on the board last week versus Jacksonville while the Seahawks scored 24 points in their win over the Vikings, and much of the credit can be given to their experienced backups under center. This now marks Lock’s second season in Seattle’s system and if Cooper Rush, who went 4-1 as a starter last year, plays a handful of snaps it should correlate to the Cowboys moving the ball with relative ease.