Bills vs. Steelers: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues with an 11-game slate on Saturday, Aug. 19. The Buffalo Bills will travel to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. ET. Both of these teams enter Week 2 after notching wins in their preseason openers.

There’s a brewing quarterback battle in Buffalo after Matt Barkley put together a highly efficient performance in last week’s win over the Colts, however, Kyle Allen will continue to duel for the backup job in the coming weeks. Pittsburgh, meanwhile, opted to play all four quarterbacks in last week’s win over Tampa Bay, but it was Mason Rudolph who shined among the group, going 7-for-12 for 132 yards and a touchdown.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Bills vs. Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bills vs. Steelers odds

Spread: Bills -1 (-110)

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Bills -125, Steelers +105

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Steelers +1

If Mike Tomlin opts to give all four signal-callers some run in Saturday’s matchup, then Pittsburgh should be able to cover the spread at home. Rudolph, Kenny Pickett, and Mitchell Trubisky all have ample starting experience and each should be able to move the ball with ease against some simple defensive schemes from the Bills. Barkley’s performance last week was encouraging, but it remains to be seen if he can put together a mirror outing in Week 2.

Over/under: Over 42

Both of these teams topped the 20-point mark in their preseason Week 1 wins and both teams have no shortage of experience when it comes to their quarterback play. At the very least we should see a semblance of an actual NFL game with Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott reportedly giving their No.1 offenses the first quarter Saturday night. With that added factor I believe the point total finishing over becomes just slightly more likely.