Dolphins vs. Texans: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans on Saturday, Aug. 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET from the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

All eyes will be on the performance of number-two overall pick CJ Stroud, who had a shaky performance in his lone offensive series last week. The former Buckeye went 2-for-4 for 13 yards with an interception, and while his stat line by no means adds some uncertainty regarding his regular season starting status, the Texans would be wise to give him ample reps to ensure a smooth transition ahead of Week 1.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Dolphins vs. Texans in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs. Texans odds

Spread: Texans -2 (-110)

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Texans -142, Dolphins +120

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Texans -2

Miami’s offense looked feeble in their inability to move the ball last week, and that occurred with both Skylar Thompson and Mike White under center. Perhaps the Dolphins can put together a more convincing performance, but this unit did muster only a field goal last week against the Falcons. Houston playing their quarterback trio of CJ Stroud, Davis Mills, and Case Keenum gives them a massive advantage and should lead them to cover the spread.

Over/under: Under 39.5

Houston put up a solid 20 points in their win versus the Patriots last week, but again, the Dolphins' inability to find the end zone has the under seems like the obvious choice here. Truth be told, Miami’s offense lacks the explosiveness without Tyreek Hill or Jaylen Waddle in the fold, so unless they put together a miraculous 180 on offense it feels as if a low-scoring affair is in order.