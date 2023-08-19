Jaguars vs. Lions: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Saturday, Aug. 19 with an 11-game slate that features the Jacksonville Jaguars facing the Detroit Lions. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

Both teams are coming off of Week 1 victories as the Lions won 21-16 at home over the Giants, while the Jaguars fended off the Cowboys with a final score of 28-23. Nathan Rourke captivated NFL audiences last week with a stellar outing and a very Mahomes-esque scramble highlight, making him a must-watch name heading into Saturday’s contest with the Lions.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Jaguars vs. Lions in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jaguars vs. Lions odds

Spread: Jaguars -4 (-1108)

Point total: 39.5

Moneyline: Jaguars -185, Lions +154

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Lions +4

Detroit is undefeated (3-0) in preseason play under Head Coach Dan Campbell, which speaks to how his roster of backups and third-stringers play inspired by a shot at a roster spot on the line. Despite Campbell indicating that all offensive regular season starters will sit, but it’s keen to note that it was the bottom of the depth chart that lead the rally for the Lions from a 13-3 deficit for the win over the Giants last week. Take the Lions to play inspired and keep it close at home for Week 2.

Over/under: Over 39.5

The Jaguars and Lions scored 28 and 21 points respectively in their preseason matchups last week, and Jacksonville is coming off an impressive showing from quarterback Nathan Rourke (9-of-17, 153 yards, 1 TD). Rourke is becoming a trending player prop heading into Saturday night, and expect the Lions to match any offensive output that Rourke and the Jaguars can put together in this head-to-head.