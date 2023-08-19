Falcons predictions: Best case and worst case scenarios in 2023-24 NFL season

If there’s one thing can say with any certainty about the Atlanta Falcons this season, it’s that they’re going to run the ball. A lot. No team had more rushing attempts than the Falcons did last year, and that looks likely to be the case this season as the Falcons are betting that a diverse ground game can push them to the top of a very winnable NFC South.

Despite an ugly season Marcus Mariota, who was their starting quarterback for most of 2022, and a defense that was middle of the pack, at best, the Falcons still managed to finish with a 7-10 record. Even with a big question mark at quarterback and a defense that’s still rebuilding, the Falcons have a shot at winning their division this year. Then again, they could also fail to live up to last season’s output, even without injuries.

Falcons best case scenario for 2023

Sure, we know the Falcons are going to run the heck out of the ball after selecting Bijan Robinson with the eighth overall pick to complement a multifaceted backfield that includes Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson. That’s going to be a big help for second-year signal caller Desmond Ridder. Ridder will also be helped by a pair of pass catching studs in wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. They also brought in Taylor Heinicke, who gives them a decent backup option is Ridder should struggle.

Atlanta made some moves to bolster its defense during the offseason, signing safety Jesse Bates and defensive tackle David Onyemata. The Falcons had just 21 sacks last season, second lowest total in the league, and a pass defense that gave up more than 230 yards per game and 26 touchdowns through the air, both putting them in the bottom third.

The best case scenario for the Falcons is an NFC South title. Last year, that was the Bucs who were able to do it without a winning record. It’ll probably take at least 9-8 mark this season, and the New Orleans Saints are the only team in the division who can give Atlanta a challenge for the title.

Falcons worst case scenario for 2023

In the worst case scenario, the Falcons could have to start thinking about 2024 much sooner. than anticipated. A lot of it hinges on Ridder. A third-round pick last year, he put up a decent showing in his four-game cup of coffee as the team’s starter to close out the season. But he’s still something of an unknown, and just how much will the Falcons be able to lean on him when things get tough.

If they’re not able to pull away by Thanksgiving, they’ll lose most of their margin for error in December with the Jets, Bears and Saints on the schedule. Though all signs point to the Falcons being a better team this season, the unknowns here could put them back in the mix for a top pick in the draft, one they’d almost certainly have to think about using on a quarterback to erase the thoughts of what could have been if they’d gotten serious about chasing Lamar Jackson in the offseason.