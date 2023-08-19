NFL picks, best bets to consider for Saturday in Week 2 of NFL preseason

If you’re getting tired of the NFL preseason, the good news is that it’s just about halfway over; we’re in the middle of Week 2. If you’re still intrigued by what you’re seeing in the exhibition contests—and there’s plenty to watch—you’ve got a buffet of goodness on tap for Saturday.

Among the 11 contests on the docket today is a matinee between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions, two up and coming clubs with a lot of expectations ahead of them. Other potential gems on tap include the Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts and a Kansas City Chiefs team that’s got to be a little sore over last week’s loss ready to feast on the Arizona Cardinals.

Here we break down some of our favorite bets for Sunday’s NFL game slate. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL picks for Saturday in Week 2 of preseason

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, Under 42 (-110)

This is the highest projected point total of any game on the schedule this week. Both the Steelers and the Bills scored at least 23 points last week, but this feels like too heavy of a lift of both teams in consecutive weeks.

Buffalo is expected to continue its backup quarterback battle between Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley. Allen struggled last week, while Barkley cruised through the Colts’ backups. But if he has to face some mix of the Steelers’ starters, the nice boxscore line might not be so easy.

Kansas City Chiefs to win (-325)

The Chiefs got pushed around by the New Orleans Saints last week, despite the starters getting some playing time in that contest too. In fact, Kansas City’s starting unit got blanked, something that Andy Reid is unlikely to let happen again. Expect the Chiefs to come out and make a statement early against the Arizona Cardinals tonight. Reid said this week that the starters will play the first half, giving them plenty of time to remind everyone exactly why they’re the defending champs.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts over 37.5 (-110)

The Bears offense, the starters led by Justin Fields, looked pretty good last week, living up to the offseason hype so far. Fields and Co. will be back on the field again to start this week’s game, and I would expect the points to flow freely.

The Colts made it official that they’re rolling with Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback. The rookie will see plenty of reps in the first half too against a Bears defense that let Malik Willis of the Titans throw for nearly 200 yards last week.

Miami Dolphins to cover +2 (-110)

This isn’t as easy as looks. As of Friday, the Dolphins had yet to announce whether or not quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will play. If he sits, that leaves most of the reps for the backup quarterback battle between Mike White and Skylar Thompson, who both had a rough outing last week. Even if Tua doesn’t play, I’m better we’ll see a better performance from White and Thompson here, especially against a Houston Texans team that’s pretty threadbare on the roster.