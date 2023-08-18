Bengals vs. Falcons: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, Aug. 18 with a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Atlanta Falcons. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Cincinnati as a team was particularly undisciplined in their Week 1 preseason loss and should be motivated to put their 36-19 debacle behind them. Despite being outgained 317 to 227 by the Dolphins last week, the Falcons walked away with a 19-3 win in what was largely a close, but low-scoring affair. Tailback Godwin Igwebuikje will be a name to watch for the Falcons, despite the crowded starting running back room they have.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Bengals vs. Falcons in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bengals vs. Falcons odds

Spread: Falcons -6.5 (-108)

Point total: 38.5

Moneyline: Falcons -258, Bengals +210

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bengals +6.5

Last week’s close but low-scoring affair went 19-3 in favor of the Falcons, while the Bengals are coming off a 36-19 loss to the Packers. Former Seahawks running back Godwin Igwebuikje was solid for the Falcons and while I believe Atlanta has a more talented preseason roster to turn the tide in their favor, I’m not entirely sold on them being able to cover by a touchdown.

Trevor Siemian is an experienced backup and performed modestly (15-for-28, 121 yards, 1 interception) last week, which means he should be able to move the ball and at least find the endzone for Cincinnati.

Over/under: Under 38.5

Both the Bengals and Falcons managed 19 points apiece last week, which would put them under this week’s combined point total. It’s clear that without their regular season starters on the field, both of these offenses have clear limitations which hold them back, so unless there’s a big performance on the way from an under-the-radar player, the under feels likely in this matchup.