Panthers vs. Giants: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues on Friday, Aug. 18 with a matchup between the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

All eyes will once again be on the 2023 number-one overall pick Bryce Young, who finished with a rocky performance in the Panthers’ shut-out loss last week. Young went a quiet 4-for-6 for 21 yards while taking a sack for a nine-yard loss, and while the enemy of analytics is a small sample size, both Young and the Panthers should be inspired to put together a rebound performance Friday night.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Panthers vs. Giants in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Panthers vs. Giants odds

Spread: Giants -3 (-110)

Point total: 39

Moneyline: Giants -162, Panthers +136

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Panthers +3

After Carolina was thoroughly shutout in a 27-0 loss to the Jets last week I’m expecting the Panthers to put on more of an inspired performance. Yes, this is still a preseason matchup nonetheless, but new Head Coach Frank Reich and newly crowned franchise quarterback Bryce Young should be motivated to show something to be excited about. Additionally, New York’s defensive line is a bit thin with injuries, so I believe it gives a slight edge to the Panthers.

Over/under: Under 39

The Giants managed to score just 16 points last week and the Panthers clearly fared much worse in a shut-out loss. Without the starters out there on the field, I’m hedging my bets as to whether any of these rosters, full of backups and less-experienced players, can efficiently pile on the points. Take the under here with some uncertainty under center on both sides, at least as it pertains to moving the ball.