Cleveland Browns vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Picks, best bets for Week 2 NFL preseason

The Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 17 from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

After the Eagles came up just short last week in ending the Ravens’ unbeaten preseason winning streak, it remains to be seen if the team will give as inspired of an effort on Thursday night. The backup quarterback battle between Tyler Huntley and Josh Johnson will be key to watch. Separately, Cleveland has its own backup quarterback battle brewing between Joshua Dobbs, Kellen Mond, and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Browns vs. Eagles in Week 2 of the NFL preseason.

Browns vs. Eagles odds

Spread: Eagles -3.5 (-110)

Point total: 38 (-110)

Moneyline: Eagles -185, Browns +154

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Browns +3.5

This will be the Browns' third preseason game after appearing in the NFL’s Hall of Fame Game exhibition, and as they come off back-to-back losses they could be motivated to notch at least one victory. Additionally, there could be a backup quarterback battle brewing between Dobbs, Mond, and the emerging DTR, so an inspired level of play from either signal-caller should only benefit the surrounding offense.

Over/under: Over 38

The Eagles' last preseason contest finished with a combined point total of 39 while the Browns’ ended with a cumulative point total of 32, so a strong offensive display from both teams will be needed for this to hit over. Philadelphia may have been extra motivated to try and end Baltimore’s unbeaten preseason winning streak last week, so it remains to be seen whether they’ll give the same level of effort here.

However, inspired play from the Browns’ backup quarterbacks, as well as the receivers lower on the depth chart, should help with a stronger offensive display.