49ers vs. Raiders: Picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL preseason

The San Francisco 49ers will travel Southeast to take on the Las Vegas Raiders in the final matchup of Week 1 in the NFL preseason. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

It will be interesting to see Trey Lance in his first action since suffering the injury. In an interview with KNBR, Shanahan said Lance would start for the 49ers in this game, Darnold will play in the second half, and Purdy will not play. It’s unknown whether Jimmy Garoppolo will play against his former team. If he’s unavailable, we will see extensive play from Brian Hoyer and Aidan O’Connell.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for 49ers vs. Raiders in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

49ers vs. Raiders odds

Spread: 49ers -4

Point total: O/U 36

Moneyline: 49ers -180, Raiders +150

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: 49ers -4

With Darnold expected to play a good portion of the snaps in the second half, the 49ers will have the advantage. Darnold hasn't been great in the NFL, but he’s served as a starter and should thrive facing second- and third-string defenders. The Raiders have some question at the quarterback position as Hoyer and O’Connell could be the main two playing. Hoyer is a veteran, so he should be fine, but O’Connell facing one of the best defensive schemes in the NFL in his first career game could put him off a bit. I think the 49ers win this game handily.

Over/under: Under 36

The 49ers defense has been one of the best in the NFL over the past few years. Even losing DeMeco Ryans, I expect the defense to continue to be one of the best in the league. There have been plenty of struggles for the Raiders defensively in recent seasons, but they upgraded in the NFL Draft and we will see a number of those guys today. I think we see the Raiders offense struggle in a big way for this game. Look for a 21-10 49ers win.