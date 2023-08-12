Titans vs. Bears: Picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL preseason

The 2023 NFL regular season is a month away, but there’s still plenty to be sorted out before it kicks off. That’s what the preseason is for, with exhibition play officially getting underway this weekend. One game that’s bound to be of interest is the Tennessee Titans taking on the Chicago Bears. That game starts at 1 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The game will be broadcast on NFL Network in addition to local stations in each market.

Chicago plans to play its starters, including quarterback Justin Fields who headlines an offensive unit that’s had a major talent infusion this year. Fields and some of the other guys on the first-team may not play more than three series, but it’s more than enough to give us a look at what’s expected to be one of the most improved units in the NFL.

The Titans are sorting out their quarterback picture. Veteran Ryan Tannehill has a lock on the starting job, but he’s not expected to play in this one. Second-year signal caller Malik Willis and rookie second-round pick Will Levis should see most of the action under center for the Titans. Both are mobile quarterbacks with questions about their passing ability. But with both teams thin with defensive depth, they could provide a rare dose of excitement in the later half of the preseason contest.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Titans vs. Bears in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Titans vs. Bears odds

Spread: Bears -3.5

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Titans +150, Bears -180

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Bears -3.5

Preseason games are won and lost in the second half, when the backups, third-stringers and beyond running out the clock. So, we’ll take Chicago’s more experienced duo of quarterbacks behind Fields, PJ Walker and Nathan Peterman, to guide their team to cover here.

Over/under: Over 37.5

The Titans are rolling out two young quarterbacks who like to run against the bottom of Chicago’s defensive depth chart. That alone should provide some scoring. But neither team’s defensive depth is enough to keep the scoreboard quiet in this contest.