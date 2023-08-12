NFL picks, best bets to consider for Saturday in Week 1 of NFL preseason

The 2023 NFL preseason continues with its opening weekend, with six games on tap for Saturday. Don’t wave these contests off because they don’t count—today’s slate includes Bryce Young’s NFL debut and a historic win streak on the line.

Here we break down some of our favorite bets for Saturday’s NFL game slate.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL picks for Saturday in Week 1 of preseason

Baltimore Ravens to win (-250)

One of the greatest oddities in sports has to be the Ravens’ preseason win streak. It’s not a record that gets much notice — the games don’t really count — but winning 23 professional football games in a row is still pretty impressive no matter how you look at it. The last time the Ravens lost a preseason game was 2015.

We’ll take the bet that Baltimore can make it an even 24 on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chicago Bears to lead at halftime (-162)

The Bears are sending out quarterback Justin Fields and the rest of their starters, or most of them, in Saturday’s preseason tilt with the Tennessee Titans. While the Titans will likely have some starters on the field early, I’d look for the Bears to build up a solid lead after two quarters.

Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills under 38 points (-110)

Sure, it’s a preseason game, and second, third and fourth stringers are more than capable of surprising us, but I’m having a hard time seeing how two teams can combine for 38 points in this one.

New York Jets to win (+145)

There’s a lot of excitement around the news that the Carolina Panthers will start this year’s first overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young. In fact, the Panthers went from underdogs to the favorite with the news that the prized rookie will start. However, there are two things to consider here: 1) he’s still a rookie, and 2) don’t count on more than two or three offensive series from him. He’ll be going up against a more experienced Zach Wilson, for the first half, and a deeper Jets defense.