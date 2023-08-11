Broncos vs. Cardinals: Picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason continues on with a matchup between the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

The Sean Payton era is underway for the Broncos as he will try to get the franchise pointed back into the right direction after a disaster of a 2022 season. The new head coach confirmed this week that starters like quarterback Russell Wilson will play during the preseason, albeit with limited snaps. Look for third-string QB Ben DiNucci to see plenty of action for the Broncos in this contest. Meanwhile, keep an eye out for second-year running back Tyler Badie as he’s trying to work his way up the depth chart and earn a roster spot.

The Cardinals are also under new leadership heading into the new season with Jonathan Gannon serving as the new head coach. With franchise quarterback Kyler Murray still working his way back from an ACL tear near the end of last season, veteran backup Colt McCoy will most likely be the Week 1 starter in Arizona. That means he will most likely receive a limited number of snaps in the preseason, meaning we’ll see plenty of rookie QB Clayton Tune under center. With DeAndre Hopkins gone, there will be extra attention paid to the Cards’ wide receiver depth. The likes of Greg Dortch, Daniel Arias, and Kaden Davis will be names to watch on Friday and throughout the preseason.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for Broncos vs. Cardinals in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Broncos vs. Cardinals odds

Spread: Broncos -5.5 (-110)

Point total: 37.5

Moneyline: Broncos -230, Cardinals +190

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Broncos -5.5

Picking preseason games is always difficult considering that we don’t know exactly which players will play and for how long. However, I’ll lean with the Broncos here simply for the Payton element here. The roster isn’t too dissimilar from last year’s, but the level of preparation and organization that Payton brings should be night and day compared to the Nathaniel Hackett experience last season. That alone should be enough for the Broncos to win comfortably against a Cardinals team that has also undergone massive structual changes.

Over/under: Under 37.5

Preseason games are filled with in-game personnel changes as you’ll mostly see players who are simply fighting for 53-man roster spots on the field. With two brand new coaching staffs going up against each other, I don’t anticipate this being any kind of engaging, high-scoring battle. Take the under.