Vikings vs. Seahawks: Picks, best bets for Week 1 NFL preseason

Week 1 of the 2023 NFL Preseason kicks off with a matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Thursday from Lumen Field in Seattle, and the game will air on the NFL Network.

After a 2022 campaign in which the Vikings ranked 28th in defensive scoring (25.1 ppg allowed), all eyes will be on that side of the ball as they welcome new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Granted, fans are usually treated to vanilla defensive packages and personnel groupings in the preseason, but it will offer the chance to watch third-round cornerback Mekhi Blackmon and undrafted linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., who has reportedly been turning heads through camp.

All eyes could be on running back DeeJay Dallas as a talented running back room of Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, and Kenny McIntosh has been banged up through training camp. Again, while we won’t see too many intricate defensive packages out there, a potential first glimpse at the number five overall pick Devon Witherspoon should be intriguing, nonetheless.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for the best bets for Vikings vs. Seahawks in Week 1 of the NFL preseason.

All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Vikings vs. Seahawks odds

Spread: Seahawks -4.5 (-110)

Point total: 35.5

Moneyline: Seahawks -205, Vikings +170

Our picks, best bets

Pick against the spread: Seahawks -4.5

It remains to be seen whether Charbonnet gets plenty of run, or any at all on Thursday night, but Seattle still has plenty of talent to showcase in this home exhibition. Wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba should get a decent amount of snaps in this preseason matchup, and he should be motivated to flash his star potential after an injury-riddled 2022 season put a damper on his draft stock. If it’s Drew Lock starting under center, Seattle will have an experienced signal-caller ready to help them cover in this one.

Over/under: Under 35.5

The NFL Hall of Fame game finished with a combined 37-point total, though I’m not entirely confident these two teams can surpass that threshold given the talent that will likely be on the sidelines. Seattle did average 23.9 PPG last year, but of course, that was with Geno Smith and a talented tandem of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett around him. I’m tempering expectations for this matchup and sticking with the under.