Best player prop bets for Panthers vs. Bears in Thursday Night Football in Week 10

Week 10 of the NFL season kicks off with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Soldier Field, and the game will air on Prime Video. The Panthers are in search of their first road win of the season, while the Bears are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Here are the best player prop bets to consider, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football: Panthers vs. Bears prop bets

Adam Thielen under 74.5 receiving yards (-115)

Carolina ranks 27th in passing offense with an average of 187.1 yards per game through the air while averaging a pedestrian 4.2 total yards per play (31st). Simply put, there’s not much to like when it comes to the Panthers' offense, and that includes Thielen having a decent performance. Though Chicago boasts just the 28th-ranked pass defense, the odds are low for Thielen to log a comeback performance with a short turnaround matchup on Thursday night.

D’Onta Foreman Anytime TD scorer (+105)

Roschon Johnson remains a fixture in the Bears backfield, and the return of Khalil Herbert will shake things up in the depth chart. But make no mistake that Foreman has established himself as a solidified part of the offense over the last few weeks. He has three touchdowns over the last three games, and he could be the beneficiary of some goal-line touches as Herbert is slowly brought back into the offense following his return from injured reserve.

Better yet, the Panthers have allowed 1.5 rushing touchdowns per game to running backs this season, so the odds may be in his favor.

Miles Sanders Over 20.5 rushing yards (-120)

Sanders may have lost the starting job to Chuba Hubbard this season, and he does face a fourth-ranked Bears defense that is allowing just 79.7 yards per game on the ground. Still, Sanders is coming off 39 rushing yards off six carries while averaging 37.7 rushing yards per game this season. Thursday night games tend to be slower-paced with a controlled tempo, so look for Sanders to be a fixture in the running game as a result.