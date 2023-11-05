Best player prop bets to consider for Bills vs. Bengals in NFL Week 9

After a bumpy start to the season, it’s now safe to say that the Cincinnati Bengals are back on track as one of the AFC’s favorites. Joe Burrow and Co. have rattled off three wins in a row, including a big road victory last week over the San Francisco 49ers. This week, they’re back home for a Sunday night showdown with another AFC powerhouse, the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are 2-2 over their last four. They beat Tampa Bay last week, but were upset by the New England Patriots the game before that one. But they are still putting up lots of points, and their point differential of +86 is the best in the NFL.

This should be one of the premium games on the docket for Week 9. Naturally, there are a few player props worth your time in this one.

Bills vs. Bengals player prop bets

Tyler Boyd — OVER 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

Boyd’s been on a tear lately, but that’s not coincidental. The third receiver in Cincinnati’s lineup comes and goes, as far as the box score is concerned. They rely on him mostly for big games against teams that matchup poorly against slot receivers, which just so happens to be the case with the Bills. This week, he’ll be matched up against Taron Johnson, who’s allowing an 89 percent catch rate.

Stefon Diggs — Anytime touchdown scorer (-105)

Diggs has scored at least once in five of the Bills last six regular season games against AFC teams. He’s scored six times this season already, but just once over the last three contests. He’s due.

Joe Mixon — Anytime touchdown scored (-140)

Speaking of streaks, Mixon has scored in each of his last three games against the Bills. He hit paydirt last week against the 49ers for his second touchdown of the season. Buffalo ranks 22nd against the run, and they’ve given up five rushing touchdowns so far this season while allowing an average of 122 yards per game.