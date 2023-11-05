Best player prop bets to consider for Cardinals vs. Browns in NFL Week 9

The Cleveland Browns will host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Cleveland Browns Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, November 5.

Below, we’ll run through our three favorite player props from this matchup while looking at the prop betting lines and odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cardinals vs. Browns player prop bets

Kareem Hunt — Anytime TD (+145)

The Browns want to run the football, and they should be able to execute that strategy against a bad Arizona defense that has given up the sixth-most rushing yards to opposing running backs. The Cardinals are also tied for giving up the third-most rushing touchdowns to running backs as well. Hunt and Jerome Ford will continue to split the Cleveland backfield, but there should be room for both to get their numbers in this one. Look for Hunt to record a touchdown in his fourth straight game on Sunday.

Marquise Brown — UNDER 48.5 receiving yards (-35)

I would have hit the over hard on this one if Kyler Murray were playing. Brown’s been a beast against man coverage, which the Browns use. But with Clayton Tune under center for this one, it’s going to be a real drain on Hollywood Brown’s production.

Deshaun Watson — OVER 1.5 touchdown passes (+175)

Before hurting his shoulder, Watson finally put together a solid outing, throwing two touchdowns against the Titans Week 3. This is a good bounce back game for him, and the Cardinals aren’t proving to be too difficult for opposing quarterbacks. The real challenge for Watson hitting this threshold will be the Browns running game.