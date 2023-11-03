Pick against the spread for Seahawks vs. Ravens in Week 9 of 2023 NFL season

The Seattle Seahawks (5-2) will pay a visit to the Baltimore Ravens (6-2) in Week 9 action as we hit the NFL season’s halfway mark this week. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon from M&T Bank Stadium as both teams will look to stay at the top of their division standings.

The Ravens are 6-point favorites ahead of Sunday’s game, priced at -265 on the moneyline while the Seahawks come in at +215. The point total is set at 44. All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs. Ravens, Week 9: Pick against the spread

The Seahawks won their second straight outing last week with a commanding 24-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs at home. Russell Wilson threw for a measly 114 yards, but he also logged three touchdowns in the process. DK Metcalf made his return to the field and saw a big share of those passes with 14 targets, but only caught five of them as he logged 67 yards on the day.

Lamar Jackson had a quiet game in Week 8 as well, throwing for 157 yards and one touchdown as he finished outside the top 20 QBs for the week. The Ravens still got the job done with a 31-24 win over the Cardinals as running back Gus Edwards went off for 80 yards and three touchdowns in Arizona. They’ve now won their last three straight and are looking to make a push for a four-game winning streak.

The Ravens should get the win at home, but the Seahawks have been playing well and it could be a close affair when all is said and done. I think Lamar Jackson and Baltimore take care of business, but I’m not sure I’m ready to say definitively that they’ll cover the spread. Take the Seahawks to cover at M&T Bank Stadium.

The Pick: Seahawks +6